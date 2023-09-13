Global Surgical Ablation Market Size To Reach Usd 11.91 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical ablation market size was USD 6.14 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Surgical ablation is a type of procedure to remove or reprogram tissue in the body that is damaged or causing interference. According to the International Diabetes Federation's Diabetes Atlas, for 2021, around 537 million adults worldwide were diagnosed with diabetes in 2021, with the figure expected to rise to 643 million by 2030. Diabetes and strokes are common symptoms associated with cardiovascular disorders. Catheter ablation of Atrial Fibrillation (AF) appears to be a safe therapy that significantly reduces symptom load in people with Diabetic Melli(DM). Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ However, high cost of investments in such treatments is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Surgical ablation procedure often requires specialized equipment and technology, including advanced imaging systems, and energy delivery devices. The initial investment, maintenance, and upgrades of this equipment can contribute significantly to the overall cost of procedure. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 6.14 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 11.91 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Technology, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AngioDynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, AtriCure, Inc., OlymCorporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Minerva Surgical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., and Biotronik SE &KG Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global surgical ablation market is fragmented, with several medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new ablation devices. Some major players included in the global surgical ablation market report are:



AngioDynamics, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

AtriCure, Inc.

OlymCorporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Minerva Surgical, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Strategic Development



In October 2022, PENTAX Medical, a pioneer in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy solutions in the healthcare sector introduced Canadian introduction of C2 CryoBalloon Ablation System for the treatment of Barrett's Oesophagus. In comparison to current RFA systems, theC2 CryoBalloon Ablation System offers hospitals considerable economic benefit with a low capital investment. In March 2022, Quantum Surgical, an innovative medical robotics business, has received 510(k) clearance from theFood and Drug Administration (FDA) for Epione, a new category of interventional oncology robotics focused to minimally invasive liver cancer treatment. Percutanetumor ablation is a proven but underutilized therapy, and Epione will enable for the expansion of this less invasive treatment to more people with liver cancer.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The Radiofrequency (RF) ablation segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global surgical ablation market in 2022. This is because RF ablation generates heat that is used to kill tissue by using radio waves. The complete treatment typically takes between 30 and 90 minutes and it is recommended that the patient be driven home after the procedure. RF ablation is used to relieve persistent pain caused by arthritis or other joint problems. This surgery, which is a mainstay of back pain treatment, targets the nerves that send pain signals from joints. It can provide long-term comfort by interrupting communication between nerves and pain processing center in the brain. In addition, RF ablation is performed under fluoroscopic (x-ray) supervision and should not be performed on patients who are infected, pregnant, or have bleeding issues.

The oncology segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global surgical ablation market during the forecast period. This is owing to the prevalence of cancer such as prostate and breast. Ablation is a procedure that eliminates tumors in the liver without removing them. These methods can be utilized on people who have a few tiny tumors. RF ablation is most usually used to treat a cancerlocation that is producing difficulties, such as pain or other discomfort, and it is not typically utilized as the primary treatment for most cancers. The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global surgical ablation market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and presence of better and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, technological advancements in ablation devices in this region is also expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

In February 2023, Hologic Inc., an internationally renowned company specializing in women's health, revealed that the NovaSure V5 worldwide endometrial ablation (GEA) apparahas received authorization for use in Canada and Europe. This advanced iteration introduces improved attributes aimed at addressing a diverse array of cervical and uterine structures. These developments further augment the already impressive reputation of NovaSure, which has positively impacted the lives of three million patients globally.

Emergen Research has segmented the global surgical ablation market on the basis of technology application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Radiofrequency Ablation



Light/Laser Ablation



Electrical Ablation



Cryoablation



Microwave Ablation



Ultrasound Ablation Hydromechanical Ablation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Oncology



Cardiovascular



Orthopedic



Gastrointestinal



Soft Tissue Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America













U.S.







Canada



Mex



Europe













Germany







France







UK







Italy







Spain







Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific













China







India







Japan







South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America













Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa













Saudi Arabia















South Africa







Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

