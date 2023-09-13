Boston Walks For Hbcus And Their Students On October 4

With the recent Supreme Court rulings on Affirmative Action and student debt-two critical issues facing students of color – supporting the work of HBhas become even more crucial to empowering students to pursue their educational and career objectives.

HBrepresent only 3% of all colleges in the nation, yet they produce 15% of all Bachelor's degrees earned by African Americans annually. They produce 50% of African American doctors and lawyers and account for 19% of all STEM (science, technology, engineering or mathematics) degrees earned by African Americans.

The concept for this year's New England UNCF Walk for Education is unlike traditional walk events. Corporations and groups are registering teams of five members each with a goal of raising $1,000 or more to support HBand their students. Participating teams can choose to walk from their office or a location of choice to a central rallying event at 5:30pm for all participants at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel in Downtown Boston. During the celebratory reception, Keef The DJ will be playing some of the latest hits while the corporate community, groups and HBCU advocates gather in solidarity with UNCF – to show their support of HBand students of color.

Arleaya Martin, Area Director of Development for New England, said,“As we look to navigate the challenging times ahead for HBand students of color, our walk provides an innovative approach for companies and groups to build social capital in an activity that will uplift our nation's HBand students of color. We are grateful to the many companies and groups who have already signed up to stand with UNCF.”

To date, the New England UNCF Walk for Education has the commitment of 9 companies, 18 teams and 90 walkers. Sponsors include The Baupost Group at the Local Doctorate Level; The Man Group at the Local Master's Level; and Breckinridge Capital Advisors and Geode Capital Management at the Local Bachelor's Level.

Registration for the UNCF New England Walk for Education is quickly reaching its capacity of 200 participants. To learn more or to participate, please contact or 2023 UNCF Walk for Education – New England.

###



About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor's degrees, 5% of master's degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCFor for continuupdates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF .