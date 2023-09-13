Wolf & Heron Founder Selected As Featured Speaker For Disrupthr Capital Region Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Kara Davidson, Founder and Managing Partner of Wolf & Heron
Kara Davidson, a recognized expert in storytelling and leadership development, will present powerful strategies for navigating toxic work environments I look forward to showcasing the power of storytelling and how we can use it as an antidote for toxic workplaces” - Kara Davidson, founder and managing partner of Wolf & Heron ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Wolf & Heron , a leadership development firm that leverages expertise in social psychology, influence, and facilitation, today announced that founder and managing partner Kara Davidson has been chosen as a speaker for DisruptHR Capital Region 3.0 . The event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Armory Studios NY in Schenectady, New York.
DisruptHR Capital Region 3.0 will feature speakers who are leaders, entrepreneurs, consultants, recruiters, and more. Davidson is one of eight industry 'disruptors' offering insights into questioning established norms and fostering workplace talent. The idea exchange forum is designed to energize and empower executives, leaders, and people in the HR field. Hosted by community organizers, these events are held in varicities across 34 countries.
"Stepping onto the stage at DisruptHR Capital Region 3.0 will be an exciting opportunity for me to share innovative ideas with other changemakers,” says Davidson.“I look forward to showcasing the power of storytelling and how we can use it as an antidote for toxic workplaces."
As a leadership development firm, Wolf & Heron seeks to cultivate leaders who engage and inspire others through storytelling. Davidson's presentation will illustrate how storytelling can lead to stronger connections, better engagement, and shared understanding among team members. Davidson seeks to encourage attendees to use storytelling as a tool to foster healthy and nurturing work environments for their talent.
This is the third DisruptHR event to be hosted in the Capital Region. Attendees will be provided with food, refreshments, and an opportunity to network with other guests. For tickets and more information about the event, visit .
ABOUT WOLF & HERON
Wolf & Heron is a leadership development firm that empowers high-potential people and executives to engage and inspire others with storytelling. The consultancy has worked with clients across many industries and profiles, including Fortune 100 companies, non-profits, educational institutions, and lobbyist groups. Founded by Kara Davidson and Stephanie Judd, Wolf & Heron delivers experiences and solutions to develop inspirational leaders. The company offers customized, people-focused programs, such as corporate training, public workshops, and executive coaching. To learn more, visit .
