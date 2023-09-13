Graphics Tablet Market Valued At Us$597 Million In 2021 To Witness Significant Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The graphics tablet market was valued at US$597.317 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.19% during the forecast period. The graphics tablet market was valued at US$597.317 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.19% during the forecast period.” - Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the Graphics Tablet Market was valued at US$597.317 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.19% during the forecast period.
The prime factor driving the demand for the Graphics Tablet Market is the rising demand for 3D animation in the media and entertainment industry among artists and animators. Furthermore, the shift towards digitalization, increasing affinity for digital devices, and the preference for advanced technology over traditional methods, driven by its capabilities and advantages, are poised to have a favorable effect on the market.
A graphics tablet typically includes a touch-sensitive surface or screen that can detect the movements of the user's pen or styand convert them into digital signals. Graphics tablets are widely utilized in the art field for their natural creation of computer graphics. They are also common tools for technical drawings and CAD applications. Additionally, teachers use tablets to enhance classroom presentations by providing handwritten notes and teachings.
The graphics tablet market is being driven by the growing demand for 3D animation in the media and entertainment sector. This demand arises from the time and cost advantages of 3D animation over traditional methods, contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the adoption of technology by OEMs for industrial equipment design is spurring tablet use across variindustrial verticals. Graphics tablets are indispensable tools for professionals in art, design, and architecture, enhancing precision and efficiency in tasks like CAD and BIM. Graphics tablets facilitate collaborative work among artists and animators. Collaboration features improve productivity, aligning with a positive job outlook for multimedia artists and animators, expected to grow at a rate of 5% over the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Based on components, the Graphics Tablet Market is segmented into tablet, stylus, and, software. The Tablet Component Segment commands a substantial share of the market, primarily driven by its rising popularity among artists and media professionals. This trend is largely attributed to the growing demand for such tablets across variindustries, including animation, special effects film, industrial design, and advertising. Furthermore, the ease of use and portability of these tablets have played a significant role in fueling market growth.
Based on type, the Graphics tablet market is divided into pen computers, pen displays, and pen tablets. The pen tablet category holds the greater share of the market segment, reasonable demand from multiple industries is driving the pen tablet industry's growth, providing designers with ergonomic tools for digital creative solutions like 3D motion capture from conception to visualization.
Based on end users the Graphics tablet market is categorized into media and entertainment, art and designing, architecture, and other industry segments. The animation application Segment is expected to secure the largest share of revenue due to the pivotal role of graphics tablets in use cases like 3D animation and prototyping. Additionally, the growing demand for effective graphic design tools, driven by the surge in digital content creation, has led to increased adoption of graphics tablets within the animation industry.
Based on Geography, the graphics tablet market in North America has experienced substantial growth in recent years and is poised to continue its significant expansion. This region holds the majority of the market share, primarily attributed to the early adoption of advanced technologies in developed nations like the United States and Canada.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Graphics Tablet Market, that have been covered are. Wacom, Gaomon Technology Corporation, Shenzhen Ugee Technology Development Co., Ltd, Huion Animation Technology Co., Ltd., Xppen Technology Co., Monoprice, Inc., Penpower Technology Ltd., and Parblo Inc.
The analytical report segments the Graphics Tablet Market on the following basis:
.By Components
oTablet
oStylus
oSoftware
.By Type
oPen Computer
oPen Displays
oPen Tablets
.By End-Use
oMedia & Entertainment
oArt and Designing
oArchitecture
oOthers
.By Geography
oNorth America
.United States
.Canada
.Mexico
oSouth America
.Brazil
.Argentina
.Others
oEurope
.United Kingdom
.Germany
.France
.Spain
.Others
oMiddle East and Africa
.Saudi Arabia
.UAE
.Israel
.Others
oAsia Pacific
.Japan
.China
.India
.South Korea
.Others
Companies Profiled:
.Wacom
.Huion Animation Technology Co., Ltd.
.Shenzhen Ugee Technology Development Co., Ltd.
.Xppen Technology Co.
.Monoprice, Inc.
.Gaomon Technology Corporation
.Penpower Technology Ltd.
.Parblo Inc.
. *List is not exhaustive
