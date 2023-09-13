An Epic Fall Road Trip Is Waiting In Wyoming's Wind River Country

Fall foliage lights up the landscapes in Wind River Country.

Taking in the view from The Sinks at Sinks Canyon State Park.

From the Wind River Mountains to a disappearing river and Red Canyon to wild horses and bison, fall is one of the best times to road trip through Wyoming.

LANDER , WYOMING , , September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The fall travel season has officially kicked off, with the telltale colors of the season starting to arrive in Wyoming's Wind River Country , along with crisp nights, fewer people and the start of autumn's road trip season.

The Wind River Region is home to abundant outdoor recreation, easily accessible amenities and an array of experiences. It also serves as the southern gateway to Yellowstone, with the most scenic route taking travelers through the region and up and over Togwotee Pass to the park's south entrance.

“There is no better time to visit Wind River Country than autumn,” said Helen Wilson, Executive Director of the Wind River Visitors Council.“From rock climbing in Sinks Canyon State Park to hiking trails that lead to alpine lakes surrounded by fall foliage, there is so much beauty to discover along this route to Yellowstone.”

Anchoring the region is the Wind River Range. With over 40 peaks and 1,300+ lakes, the mountains are home to seven of the largest glaciers in the Rocky Mountains. And while the Winds are easy to access, the region's nine communities are great places to base your trip, with lodging accommodations, restaurants, shops, museums and more.

For your fall road trip, here are a few must-see places to put on your list:

.Waterfalls, Red Canyon and a disappearing river. The gateway to the Wind River Mountains, Lander is a great place to stay for a few days. Just minutes from downtown, visit Sinks Canyon State Park – be sure to check out The Sinks and The Rise, where the river vanishes underground before reappearing. For a colorful foliage-filled hike, head to Popo Agie Falls. After hiking, set out on The Loop Road, a 26-mile-long paved and dirt road that offers gorgeviews of the Wind River Mountains, alpine lakes and Red Canyon before returning to Lander.

.Fort Washakie, wild horses and bison. As you travel north on Highway 26, you'll venture through Wyoming's only Indian reservation, the Wind River Indian Reservation. There are several things to see and do on the reservation, including visiting Fort Washakie, where you can see the final resting places of Chief Washakie and Sacajawea. Take a deep dive into the history and culture of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes with a two-hour audio tour . Additional highlights include the Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary and the tribes' bison herds, which were reintroduced to the reservation in 2016, after a 131-year-long absence.

.Glacier lakes, petroglyphs and bighorn sheep near Dubois. Near the edge of Wind River Country – and a short drive over the Continental Divide from Yellowstone National Park – is Dubois, Wyoming. With a charming downtown, Dubois welcomes visitors with museums, hiking trails and sweeping views of the Dubois Badlands. Take the scenic 20-minute drive to the Brooks Lake Trailhead for the 2.5-mile-long hike to Brooks Lake. For a longer hike coupled with history, head to Lake Louise where you'll discover ancient petroglyphs (wooden posts mark their spot off the side of the road) and have the chance to spot bighorn sheep.

Find more inspiration on planning your trip from the Winds to Yellowstone at WindRiver.org.

About Wind River Country

The Wind River Visitors Council is the designated marketing organization for Fremont County and is responsible for promoting travel and tourism throughout the county. The organization is funded through the lodging tax. Wyoming's Wind River Country is a destination that includes wide-open spaces, sweeping landscapes, incredible history and the communities of Atlantic City, Dubois, Hudson, Jeffrey City, Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, South Pass City and the Wind River Indian Reservation. More information can be found at WindRiveror on social media at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as #WindRiverCountry.

