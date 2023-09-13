Hpc Integrator Nor-Tech Celebrates 25 Years Of People-Friendly Technology

They attribute success to three core strengths: highly skilled engineers, an outstanding sales staff and financial stability.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., September 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech , a leading integrator of high-performance supercomputers and workstation servers, is marking its 25th anniversary this year.

Over the last 25 years, the company has amassed awards and recognitions while significantly expanding its offerings and channel partnerships. They have also built some of the world's leading supercomputers-with projects that include a Nobel Physics Award-winning project and a Nobel Award-nominated project.

Nor-Tech started as a technology parts distributor, became a white box builder and moved into integration with a key acquisition.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said,“The biggest change was breaking into the HPC field two decades ago. This transition involved a lot of hard work on the part of our employees-sales and engineering in particular. Getting into the university and enterprise sectors and building a solid niche as top integrators has allowedto grow. Our technical staff is one of the best out there in terms of knowledge, integration capabilities and servicing what we sell.”

The company has always had a very high employee retention rate; employees enjoy benefits that most companies of the same size either can't or won't offer. This retention rate is one of the main reasons for consistently high-quality support.

Relationships with key vendors such as Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, Lenovo, Microsoft, HP, and

Supermicro, as well as key state and federal contracts have all been significant.

“We have seen a huge pruning out of computer companies over 25 years,” Olson observed.“When we started there was a computer business on every corner. It is quite an accomplishment that we are not only still standing, but thriving. Only the few companies that were able to provide consistent value have been able to stay in this business. Today's landscape requires significant in-house experience and expertise. We have survived because we have continued to evolve. The businesses that haven't survived just didn't evolve.”

According to Olson, one of the biggest contributors to success has been the ability to

accurately evaluate trends.“There have been so many industry predictions that never came true,” he explained.“People do change what they buy, but it's not always as the experts have predicted.”

Olson points to the company's three core strengths: highly skilled engineers, an

outstanding sales staff and financial stability.“One of the things that setsapart from most

competitors is that our employee age and level of expertise is unusually high-our clients like that foundation of experience,” he said.

Nor-Tech will continue to foon high performance technology integration and associated services as the landscape becomes more complex.“Although we have grown, we are always mindful of our motto 'People-Friendly Technology.' To us, that means powerful solutions that are easy to deploy, straightforward to use and backed by accessible support,” Olson said.

Nor-Tech is on CRN's list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro and is also a member of Hyperion Research's prestigiHPC Technical Computing Advisory Panel. The company is a complete high performance computer solution provider for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-contending/winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective Lenovo desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech's high performance technology is developed by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. Nor-Tech holds the following contracts: Minnesota State IT, GSA, University of Wisconsin System, and NSEWP V. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit . Full release at: . For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications ; 630-363-8081.

