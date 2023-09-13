Previous female tennis player gets banned for consuming illegal substance

(MENAFN) Simona Halep of Romania is going to be prohibited from tennis for the amount of four years for violating anti-doping rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) declared on Tuesday. Halep has responded by declaring she is going to plea the choice.



An “independent tribunal, established by Sport Resolutions,” agreed on Monday that Halep had performed “intentional Anti-Doping Rule Violations” by swallowing a prohibited material in August last year, ITIA stated.



The court encountered in London at the end of June and “heard from expert scientific witnesses on behalf of Halep and the ITIA.” Halep also stated straightaway. The choice was founded on the outcomes of the doping examination at the United States Open as well as the examination of 51 blood samples given by the player as part of the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) package.



“The volume of evidence for the tribunal to consider in both the roxadustat and ABP proceedings was substantial,” ITIA chief executive Karen Moorhouse said, calling the process “complex and rigorous.” She claimed that ITIA “followed the proper processes as we would with any other individual.”



