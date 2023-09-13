US warns new restrictions towards Russia, North Korea

(MENAFN) Washington has cautioned of new restrictions on both North Korea as well as Russia if Pyongyang gives arms to Moscow among the war in Ukraine. The United States also stated it would violently impose current procedures.



“I would remind both countries that any transfer of arms from North Korea to Russia would be in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions,” United States State Department spokesman Matthew Miller informed journalists on Monday in Washington.



“We, of course, have aggressively enforced our sanctions against entities that fund Russia’s war effort, and we will continue to enforce those sanctions and will not hesitate to impose new sanctions if appropriate.”



Miller made his remarks merely hours before North Korean president Kim Jong-un arrived in Vladivostok on Tuesday for occasional discussions with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.



Kim desires to debate additional army collaboration with Russia, based on the Western press statements, whereas the Kremlin has stated the conference is going to concentrate on a number of “sensitive issues.”



MENAFN13092023000045015687ID1107061289