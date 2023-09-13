Fatal US officers receive new charges

(MENAFN) Five ex-law enforcement captains from Memphis who seriously beat an escaping suspect to death in the first months of this year have been condemned with federal public rights crimes. The passing of Tyre Nichols started an upsurge of demonstrations and caused the discharge of the road crime team the captains operated for.



Tyre Nichols, 29, was hit by five captains after he tried to escape from a traffic light in Memphis in January. Body camera clips displayed the captains punching as well as kicking Nichols, also pepper-spraying as well as beating him with batons. After his still figure was chained and sustained towards a squad vehicle, the captains are seen commending each other as well as swapping fist-bumps.



Nichols passed away of his wounds three days after the occurrence, and the captains responsible were dismissed also accused with second-degree homicide, aggravated attack, aggravated kidnapping, formal misconduct, as well as formal oppression. All five captains as well as Nichols are black.



