(MENAFN) A collection finalist for the 2024 UEFA championship amid Romania as well as Kosovo was late for half an hour on Tuesday night, following the trip, players protested to Romanian admirers showing a banner that stated “Kosovo is Serbia” also chanting the name of the bordering nation.



Romania is one of the five European Union associate districts that does not acknowledge Kosovo, a separate domain of Serbia whose cultural Albanian conditional administration announced independence in 2008. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) acknowledged Kosovo as an associate in the year of 2016, however.



As the competition in Bucharest opened, Romanian ‘ultras’ chanted “Serbia! Serbia!” as the anthem of Kosovo was playing. Directors had to turn up the volume to conceal the chants, based on Romanian reporter Emanuel Rosu.



Many Romanian social media operators uploaded clips of Kosovo admirers booing the Romanian anthem at first, throughout the June competition in Pristina.



