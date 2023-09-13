Taiwan constructs drone fleet to encounter Beijing

(MENAFN) Taiwan is ready to manufacture thousands of extra army as well as commercial-ranking drones as part of a transformation scheme envisioned to counter any possible Chinese assault, based on a formal white paper published by the island.



In its National Defense Report for this year, the army highlighted tactics to massively enlarge Taipei’s drone convoy, stating it had already planned five recent “army-purpose UAVs” to “deal with hostile threats.” Quoting supposed aggravations by China, the paper stated Taiwan would purpose to establish 700 army drones as well as another 7,000 conservative UAVs by the year 2028.



“With the rise of the PRC, the geopolitical landscape of the Western Pacific has formed a posture of great power competition,” the document stated, also noting that Taiwan is “at the forefront… of rival political systems” and must struggle with “relentless and substantive threats of military invasion from the PRC.”



