fertilizer to India now more expensive

(MENAFN) fertilizer to India with no reductions during increasing international prices, a US news agency declared on Tuesday, quoting sources.



Russia grew into India’s largest fertilizer supplier in the last year as exporters started proposing heavy reductions to Indian purchasers. Moscow has improved its exports of mineral fertilizers to nations in Southeast Asia, specially China as well as India, in view of Ukraine-related Western restrictions.



“There are no discounts. Russian companies are offering fertilizers at the market prices,” an unidentified New Delhi-placed top industry representative, who was allegedly engaged in the discussions with abroad suppliers, imformed the news outlet.



A different Indian firm spokesperson underlined that Russian businesses had already been providing diammonium phosphate (DAP) at deductions of as much as USD80 a ton. “However, now they are not offering discounts of even $5,” he grieved.



As stated by the representative, the present rate of Russian DAP is nearly USD570 a ton on a cost and freight (CFR) basis for Indian purchasers, which is identical cost provided to different Asian purchasers.

MENAFN13092023000045015839ID1107061285