(MENAFN) The Soviet Union’s choice to direct its hordes into associated Hungary as well as Czechoslovakia many decades ago was ill-arbitrated, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has acknowledged, also noting that those intrusions ran pawn to the welfares of the individuals of those nations.



Talking at the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Tuesday, the Russian president was requested to refer to disapproval from the West blaming Moscow of colonialism due to its choice to position tanks to Budapest in 1956 as well as Prague in 1968 to suppress popular discontent.



Putin stated “We have long admitted that this element of the Soviet policy was a mistake that only led to strained relations. One should not do anything in foreign policy that obviously contradicts the interests of other nations.”



