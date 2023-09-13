(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin has recommended that the previous director of the district-funded Rusnano establishment, Anatoly Chubais, may have moved to Israel because of worries of legal significances due to monetary wrongdoings.



Talking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Tuesday, Putin stated that someone has showed him an image of Chubais, “where he is no longer Anatoly Borisovich, but Moysha Israelievich, living somewhere over there.” “What is he doing this for, I don’t understand. Why did he flee?” the leader questioned rhetorically.



He recommended Chubais’ causes for departing rotated about a supposed “huge financial hole” at Rusnano, the establishment he directed for 12 years. Putin stated that there are presently no illegal cases associated to unproven monetary wrongdoings, however, that maybe Chubais was worried that some could arise.



The businessman “clearly didn’t excel at the helm of a big company that was created to foster nanotechnology, at least from an economic [and] financial perspective,” Putin stated.



