(MENAFN) Ukrainian law enforcement has stated that a regional inhabitant of Zhitomir has dug out a huge amount of World War 2 weaponries in her backyard while excavation potatoes. The establishments have fenced off the zone and sent in explosives specialists to evaluate the area.



The finding took place on Monday, based on a declaration issued on the Facebook profile of the Zhitomir law enforcement. The female who informed the discovery stated that she had discovered items similar to ammo hidden in her garden, however, did not take out all of them, preferring instead to communicate with the establishments.



Law enforcement captains eventually discovered 82 82-caliber mortar shells, three anti-tank mines, as well as eight grenades hidden at a distance of nearly 15 meters from the construction where the female dwells.



The law enforcement stated that the female did the right choice by getting in touch with the special services instead of attempting to take out the objects herself, and advised inhabitants to tell law enforcement or emergency facilities if they discover any questionable as well as unidentified items.



MENAFN13092023000045015687ID1107061282