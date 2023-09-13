Russian aircraft crashes throughout training

(MENAFN) A Russian SU-24 combat aircraft has crashed throughout an arranged exercise flight in a remote region in Volgograd Region, the nation`s defense ministry stated on Tuesday.



The jet was allegedly not holding any ammo throughout the trip also no data concerning wounded has been transmitted yet. But Mi-8 helicopters and release facilities have allegedly been posted to the act of the incident.



Domestic representatives in Volgograd have informed the press that there have been no victims or physical injury on the land as an outcome of the incident.



On Tuesday`s early hours, yet another aircraft with travelers from Sochi to Omsk crash-landed in a wheat turf in Russia’s Novosibirsk Region. The Urals Airlines Airbus A320 conducted the urgent landing with over 160 individuals on board, together with 23 kids as well as half a dozen team associates.



