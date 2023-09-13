CIA gets exposed for bribing analysts into Covid-19 conclusion

(MENAFN) Half a dozen CIA specialists on the Covid Discovery Team were “given a significant monetary incentive” to state that the 2019 eruption of the coronavirus did not come from a laboratory, both committees of the United States House of Representatives stated on Tuesday, quoting a whistleblower from inside the spy organization.
The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) have got a “new and concerning whistleblower testimony” when it comes to the CIA’s probe into the roots of the epidemic, from an individual depicted as “a multi-decade, senior-level, current Agency officer.”
Based on the whistleblower, six of the seven associates of the group think that “the intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment” that the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Merely one thinks the virus originated from an animal, however, he was the most elder, based on a memo both of the committees delivered to CIA Director William Burns.
