Elon musk loses consciousness in Moscow restaurant

(MENAFN) Future Tesla as well as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk not only was it unsuccessful to conduct a rocket agreement that he wished to fasten while on a 2002 trip to Russia, but also fainted at a Moscow restaurant as he drank shots of vodka, a new book on the United States tech billionaire has stated.



The biography, inscribed by Walter Isaacson and issued on Monday, specifies a visit in which Musk as well as two acquaintances attempted to purchase rockets for a space task from a collection of anonymous Russian business individuals.



Before establishing SpaceX later during that year, Musk hoped to empower public attention in space examination by transferring a greenhouse to Mars.



The South Africa native was already “ragged” when he got to Moscow following his partying throughout a stopover in Paris, Isaacson inscribed.



He then went to a lunch conference in the back place of a Moscow restaurant, where he had “small bites of food interspersed with large shots of vodka.” The Russian business individuals also provided custom-branded bottles of vodka to Musk as well as his two friends, displaying images of each man on Mars.



