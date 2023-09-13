EU president to support Ukraine, Moldova's accession to European Union

(MENAFN) In her upcoming State of the Union address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to express her endorsement for Ukraine and Moldova's accession to the European Union, as reported by Bloomberg. According to the outlet, she has previously emphasized the profound shifts in the geopolitical landscape, primarily driven by Moscow's military campaign against Kiev, as a compelling rationale behind this decision.



Bloomberg, citing undisclosed sources within the European Union, revealed that a significant portion of von der Leyen's address will focus on the repercussions of Russia's actions in Ukraine on the European bloc.



This move highlights the European Union's strategic response to the evolving situation in Eastern Europe, indicating a commitment to expanding its membership and supporting countries affected by the geopolitical challenges posed by Russia's actions.



Earlier in the current month, the senior official is said to have conveyed to EU ambassadors the imperative of enlarging the union's territorial boundaries by facilitating Ukraine and Moldova's accession. As reported by the media outlet, she underscored the importance of this action, emphasizing that a failure to proceed in this manner could potentially subject these nations to the influence of countries that do not share the same values as the European bloc.

MENAFN13092023000045015682ID1107061253