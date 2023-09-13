US worries about threats over national safety

(MENAFN) The United States National Security Agency (NSA) as well as FBI have released a warning alarm because of “deepfake” technology that could possibly be utilized to aid violate computer structures in the army as well as other delicate marks.



Hackers can utilize computer-produced pictures to takeover brands, mimic organization influential also obtain admission to delicate info, the federal organizations stated on Tuesday in a cybersecurity advisory. As such strategies have been hired in the past, advantages in artificial intelligence have made it more feasible as well as less costly to produce deepfake pictures.



“The tools and techniques for manipulating authentic multimedia are not new, but the ease and scale with which cyber actors are using these techniques are,” NSA mathematician Candice Rockwell Gerstner stated in a declaration. “Organizations and their employees need to learn to recognize deepfake tradecraft and techniques and have a plan in place to respond and minimize impact if they come under attack.”



MENAFN13092023000045015687ID1107061252