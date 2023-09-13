France prohibits iPhone 12 due to radiation worries

(MENAFN) Apple has to retreat all iPhone 12 copies from the French market at once, the National Frequency Agency (ANFR) declared on Tuesday, blaming the well-known smartphone of producing a lot more electromagnetic radiation than European Union rules permit.
The agency stated “the ANFR expects Apple to deploy all available means to put an end to the non-compliance. Failure to act will result in the recall of equipment that has already been made available to consumers.”
Based on the lawmaking, examinations at a qualified laboratory exposed that the cell phone surpassed the specific absorption rate (SAR) rate instructed by the European Union, which is four watts-each-kilogram (W/KG), when carried in hand or in a pants pocket. The “body” SAR, when the cell phone is in a jacket pocket or a purse more than 5MM away, was inside the 2 W/KG boundary, however.
