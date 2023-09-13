Grand Opening Of Stash Dispensaries' New Orland Hills Location

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash Dispensaries' new Orland Hills location is holding a grand opening event on September 16, starting at 10am, with something for every cannabis lover in store.

The first 500 guests will have access to our new SECRET STASH MENU, with limited products priced at $0.01 and deals on products exclusive to Stash.

Grand Opening Event Flyer

"Our Orland Hills Grand Opening will be a day of celebration, community, and all things cannabis," Stash CEO Matt Longo said. "From food trucks to vendor pop-ups, there's something for everyone – we will even have a consumption on site. In addition to thanking the vendors for their support, we would also like to thank particularly Verano , Stiiizy , and Cre for their genersponsorship."



Activities and experiences will include:

Ribbon-cutting ceremony: Joinat 11am on the 16th for the official opening of Stash Dispensaries.

Food trucks:

Local food trucks will be parked on site, including local favorite Joey's Red Hots , pa Gelato truck.



Live music:

It's not a celebration without music. Dance and shop to DJ Calvin, the Chicago Blackhawks Resident DJ, and DJ Robbie.

Vendor pop-ups:

Explore a curated collection of vendor pop-ups including Revolution, CannaDevices, Wyld, Cresco, Verano, Legacy, 4front, Curaleaf, Aeriz, Cannaworks, GTI, CQ and Dankleafs . There will be unique cannabis-related products, accessories, and more.



Cannabis consumption bus:

Step aboard the specially designed Tonic cannabis consumption bus, where you can indulge in your favorite products in a comfortable and social setting.

Interactive activities: Enjoy activities and games celebrating cannabis culture and community. Live glass-blowing demonstrations, a mini golf course and giant games are among the interactive highlights.

Click Here for further details.



Please note that this event is exclusively for customers aged 21 and above, with ID verification required.

Stash Dispensaries – Orland Hills location is at: 9545 W 167th Street, Orland Hills, IL 60487



About Us: Stash Dispensaries

is a leading adult-use cannabis retailer, providing a wide range of high-quality, carefully curated products. A trusted name in the cannabis industry, Stash is known for its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

SOURCE Stash Dispensaries