Media: White House allocates more than USD100 billion in Ukraine expenses

(MENAFN) Leader Joe Biden’s management has allegedly established at least USD100 billion in United States help to Ukraine since the Russian army attacking started in February last year, encouraging one politician to ask for putting an end to the “money pit.”



Replying seven months later to a demand from Senate Republicans for an accounting of United States aid to Ukraine, the White House flipped over a worksheet specifying almost USD101.2 billion in assistance that had already been transferred to Kiev or dedicated, a news agency stated on Tuesday. The management has an extra USD9.8 billion in Ukraine payments deliberate, and the USD24 billion in recent help that Biden asked for from Congress the previous month.



“We’ve got to stop sinking money into the Ukrainian money pit,” Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) stated as a reply to the delayed discovery. Vance as well as dozens of other Republican legislators asked for the Ukraine expenditure data in January also determine a February 7 limit for a reply.



