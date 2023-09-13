North Korean president vows backing for Russia

(MENAFN) North Korean president Kim Jong-un has vowed his country’s backing for Russia in its face-off with the United States and its associates. He is conducting a unique trip to encounter with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin at the space facility in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region.



“Russia has risen for a sacred fight to protect its national sovereignty and safety against hegemonic forces,” Kim declared before discussions on Wednesday. “We will always stand together [with Russia] against imperialism.”



His recipient pointed out that the Vostochny Cosmodrome was a rare place for the gathering.



“We are proud of the development of our space industry, and this facility is new for us. I hope that you and your colleagues are interested in it,” Putin stated.



The Korean representatives were offered a tour of the space launch location.



Discussions among the Russian as well as North Korean missions came after the comments by Putin and Kim, and continued for almost an hour, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later informed reporters. Both presidents then had a private encounter.

