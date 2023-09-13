Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (Npwt) Market Size To Reach Usd 4.27 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market size was USD 2.59 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in accidents and burn wounds is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Road traffic accidents result in significant economic damages for victims, their families, and entire countries. These costs result from the price of medical care, lost wages for individuals who are killed or rendered incapacitated by their injuries, and caregiving expenses for family members who must take time off from work or school to look after the injured. According to World Health Organization (WHO), a road traffic collision claims lives of almost 1.3 million individuals every year, while an additional 20 to 50 million people who sustain non-fatal injuries develop disabilities. Rate of fatalities from road accidents is highest in Africa and lowest in Europe. People from poorer socioeconomic origins are more likely to be involved in traffic accidents, even in high-income countries. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ In addition, introduction of technically advanced NPWT devices is another key factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, in October 2020, NiTouch and NiOne are two new Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) devices that have been introduced by Cork Medical, a market leader in wound care solutions. Each pump was developed for wound care specialists and each one delivers a strong flow rate to handle tougher wounds, superior precise pressure for best healing results, and a handy portable design to facilitate patient mobility. NiOne is the first device of its kind to streamline user interaction without sacrificing strength or performance. With a simple single button interface, the gadget makes it simple for people and medical professionals to apply negative pressure wound care to any wound. While, NiTouch is a special blend of strength and innovation, which enhances clinical outcomes. Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 2.59 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 5.7% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 4.27 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered product type, wound type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled 3M Company, Talley Group Ltd., Smith+Nephew, Cardinal Health, Inc., Devon Medical Products, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Medela AG, ConvaTec Inc., and Paul Hartmann AG Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global negative pressure wound therapy market is moderately consolidated, with many small and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, and introducing more effective devices. Some major players included in the global negative pressure wound therapy market report are:



3M Company

Talley Group Ltd.

Smith+Nephew

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Devon Medical Products

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Medela AG

ConvaTec Inc. Paul Hartmann AG

Strategic Development



On 24 January 2022, Smith+Nephew announced new indications for P7 and P14 Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (sNPWT) Systems. In addition, FDA approved P7Y System, which simultaneously treats two wounds, to help lower incidence of superficial incisional SSIs, post-operative seroma, and dehiscence for high-risk patients with Class I wounds. It has been shown that PSystem can help to lower the risk of surgical site infection for up to 7 days. On 13 March 2020, Medela LLC. announced that its Invia Liberty and Invia Motion Systems have been awarded an Innovative Technology contract by Vizient, Inc., the country's biggest member-driven healthcare performance improvement firm. The contract was awarded based on hospital specialists in this field who work on one of Vizient's member-led councils recommending Invia Liberty and Invia Motion Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems (NPWT).

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The conventional NPWT segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Traditional NPWT is typically utilized for acute and chronic open wounds when primary closure is impractical such as open abdomen, trauma wounds, breast reconstruction, diabetic foot, and leg ulcers, burns, and graft sites. Single-use NPWT (sNPWT), which is complimentary to traditional NPWT, can be applied in stages as the course of treatment develops for wounds in the last stages of healing, where sNPWT can be worn for up to 7 days, while, wound closure can start with traditional NPWT and be continued with it depending on patient's health and the staof wound.

The diabetic foot ulcer segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Diabetic foot ulcers are one of the most common problems connected with diabetes, putting a strain on many countries throughout the world. Faster wound healing reduces hospitalization and avoids the added morbidity associated with chronic wounds. Negative pressure wound therapy devices are in high demand due to growing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers worldwide, as they are one of the most successful, safe, and cost-effective means of treating diabetic foot ulcers. These benefits will significantly drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in healthcare facilities is a key factor driving market revenue growth. In addition, increasing high incidence of chronic wounds, such as diabetes, is another factor driving market revenue growth in this region. Moreover, the government is conducting number of programs to raise public awareness of early diagnosis. For instance, the National Diabetes Education Program (NDEP), which is conducted in collaboration between Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and National Institutes of Health, aims to lower prevalence of prediabetes by educating population on varihealth implication of diabetes and related measures. On 24 August 2021, Aatru Medical, LLC. received FDA 510(k) Class II approval for Negative Pressure Surgical Incision Management System (NPSIMS). The NPSIMS employs a novel way of operation that avoids costly electromechanical pump, battery, and electronics used in majority of conventional Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) systems used for closed surgical incision applications.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global negative pressure wound therapy market based on product type, wound type, end-use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Conventional NPWT



Single-Use NPWT

Accessories

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Diabetic Foot Ulcer



Pressure Ulcer



VenLeg Ulcer



Burn Wounds

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Hospitals and Clinics



Homecare

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa v vgf

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Femtech Market By Type (Devices, Software, Services), By End-Use (Direct-to-Consumer, Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers), By Application (Reproductive Health, Pregnancy & Nursing Care, Pelvic & Uterine Healthcare), By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Market By Product Type (Dual Channel, Single Channel, Rechargeable DBS Systems, Non-Rechargeable DBS Systems), By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Analysis, By Product (Cranial Flap Fixation Device, CMF Distraction Device, Drugs), By Material (Metal Based Implants, Bioabsorbable Material), By Application, By End-Use, Forecasts to 2027

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices (Heart Rhythm Devices) Market , By Product Type (Pacemakers, Defibrillators, and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Metastatic urothelial carcinoma Market Analysis, By Treatment (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy), By Diagnosis (Urine Lab Tests, Cystoscopy), By End Use (Hospital, Oncology Clinics) and By Region Forecasts to 2027

Radiotherapy Market Size, Share, Trends, By Products (External Beam Radiotherapy), By Types (External Beam Radiotherapy), By Applications (Prostate cancer, Breast cancer), By End use (Hospitals) Forecasts to 2027

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market By Technique Type (Genomics, Epigenetics, Metabolomics, Proteomics), By Technology (Immunoassays, In Situ Hybridization, PCR), By Application (Research And Clinical Application), Forecasts to 2027

Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market by treatment (Monoclonal Antibodies, Targeted therapy, Chemotherapy), By route of administration (Oral, Parenteral), and By End Use (Hospitals, Oncology Centers) Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely foon your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



water-soluble drugs market

pectin market

bionics market

human microbiome therapeutics market

human microbiome market

molecular imaging market

medical holographic imaging market

infectidisease rapid diagnostic testing market

bioelectric medicine market

tissue engineering market

smart stethoscope market

smart gloves market

retinal imaging market

predictive biomarkers market

multiple sclerosis drugs market

hydralazine market

gut microbiome test market

functional fibers market

flexible sigmoidoscopy market electronic medical records market





Tags Negative Pressure Wound healthcare market research market report Pressure Ulcer Related Links