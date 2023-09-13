Kiterocket Selected As Agency Of Record By Dsv Inventory Management Solutions

"DSV Inventory Management Solutions sought a strategic marketing partner that could help reinforce its global position and propel its solutions in all its vertical markets to new heights-Kiterocket's headquarters being in Phoenix is just a bonus,” said Martijn Pierik , founder and chair at Kiterocket. “The Phoenix semiconductor industry is exploding with new opportunities, and I am proud to be working with businesses and professionals, like DSV, that are contributing to the Phoenix economy as well as the global semiconductor industry growth. Our 360-degree understanding of the technology industry and its audiences is what the Kiterocket team is known for - it's our agency's special power and we look forward to putting that breadth of technology marketing expertise to work for DSV Inventory Management Solutions as its agency of record."

Over the past few years, Arizona has become the fastest growing hub for semiconductor manufacturing, with the likes of TSMC and Intel building large fabs, as well as many of its suppliers establishing and expanding operations in the greater Phoenix area. Since 2005, Phoenix-headquartered Kiterocket has been supporting local and global semiconductor technology companies with PR and marketing services worldwide as the demand for technology products, services and talent continues to grow. DSV is among several companies investing in their operations in Phoenix, recently completing the acquisitions of S&M Moving Systems West and Global Diversity Logistics as well as its new Phoenix-MGateway Airport operations and air charter expansion in Arizona.

With an increasingly strong semiconductor presence in Greater Phoenix, the region boasts a strong workforce with an exceptional talent pool. Greater Phoenix is the fourth-largest metro area for semiconductors manufacturing employment, offering more than 140,000 jobs in occupations relevant to semiconductors. 1

Kiterocket's experience and expertise covers the entire spectrum of the semiconductor ecosystem, ranging from chip design and manufacturing, process equipment and technologies, materials and consumables, software, metrology and inspection to advanced packaging, embedded systems, artificial intelligence (AI) and inteof things (IoT). Its client roster and service offering span the globe, from theand Europe to Taiwan, Korea and Japan. To learn more about Kiterocket's semiconductor industry experts and proactive marketing approach follow the company on LinkedIn: Kiterocket LinkedIn .

About Kiterocket

Kiterocket advances the brands advancing the world through PR-forward marketing communications services driven by connected category experts. The agency's services span brand strategy, media and influencer relations, digital marketing, social media, events, editorial, design, and content production, working in an integrated fashion to drive measurable and meaningful results. Kiterocket prides itself on delivering exceptional ideas and execution to its clients in the technology and sustainability sectors, earning its position as a valued partner and trusted ally. The company has offices in the historic Luhrs Tower in downtown Phoenix and in Seattle's buzzing Ballard neighborhood.

About DSV Inventory Management Solutions

Our inventory management solutions team is part of DSV, the world's third-largest logistics and transportation company. We are the global leader in managing supply chain and inventory operations for high-volume manufacturing in critical industries, including technology, industrial, healthcare, and renewable energy on a global basis. With almost 200 employees worldwide, over $500 million in inventory under management, and 20 years of experience, we continue to grow and gain traction in additional markets, such as healthcare and other renewable industries. We are reducing the risks of our customers and allowing them to fomore resources on what they do best.

1 Phoenix Greater Economic Council

