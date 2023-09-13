Fortune Names Legend Senior Living® Among The 2023 25 Best Large Workplaces In Aging Services

Fortune partners with Great Place to Work to determine the Best Workplaces in Aging Services. Surveys of more than 140,000 employees are analyzed from Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM companies in the aging services industry. Employees share confidential quantitative and qualitative feedback about their employer's culture, rating it as a great employee experience in terms of "trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie."

To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM and be in the aging services industry. Companies with 1,000 employees or more are considered for the large category.

"It's especially humbling to be named to the top 25 Best Workplaces in the country because the ratings come from our employees and are completely confidential and objective," said Matt Buchanan, President of Legend Senior Living. "We have the best-trained, most dedicated employees in senior living, and they know the culture better than anybody. A great workplace has a direct impact on delivering great service. It means we're supporting an overall culture of independence, dignity and purpose."

Legend residences are recognized as Great Places to Work®, have ranked among the Top 25 Best Senior Living communities in the country by Fortune magazine, and appear on U.S. News & World Report's Best of Senior Living.

Wichita, Kansas-based Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company and one of the nation's leading senior living providers. The company owns or operates over 50 senior living residences across six states – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

