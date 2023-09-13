Wednesday, 13 September 2023 06:35 GMT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates
Company dealt in Horizon Therapeutics plc
Class of relevant security to which
the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) 		$0.0001 ordinary shares
Date of dealing 12 September 2023

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(110) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities 5,397,466 2.35771%
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 410 0.00018%
(3) Options and agreements to
purchase/sell 		N/A N/A
Total 5,397,876 2.35789%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities N/A
(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A
Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(110) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase 3,400 115.37
Purchase 100 115.37
Purchase 8,295 115.37
Purchase 2,844 115.37
Purchase 132 115.37
Purchase 51 115.37
Sale 98 115.37
Sale 100 115.37
Sale 600 115.37
Sale 300 115.37
Sale 10 115.37

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD 		Nature of transaction
(Note 6) 		Number of relevant securities
(Note 7) 		Price per unit
(Note 5)
N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,
e.g. call option 		Writing, selling,
purchasing
varying etc. 		Number of
securities to which
the option relates
(Note 7) 		Exercise
price 		Type, e.g.
American,
European etc. 		Expiry
date 		Option money
paid/received
per unit (Note 5)
N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option 		Number of securities Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8) 		Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
N/A

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO
Date of disclosure 13 September 2023
Contact name Colin Fernandes
Telephone number +442033956221
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected N/A
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) N/A




