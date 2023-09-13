Quantum Computing Gains Momentum As Demand Rises Across Diverse Industries, Predicts Market Growth To 2028

The global quantum computing market is expected to experience substantial growth with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.08% from 2022 to 2028, driven by varifactors, including the rising demand for quantum computing services and systems, technological advancements, and applications in diverse industries.

Market Segmentation

The quantum computing market has been segmented based on several key factors:



Offering: This includes services and systems, with services expected to register a high CAGR of 48.6% during the forecast period. Services encompass quantum computing as a service (QCaaS) and consulting services.

Deployment: The methods of deployment comprise on-premises and cloud-based solutions.

Technology: Key quantum computing technologies include trapped ions, quantum annealing, superconducting qubits, and others.

Application: Quantum computing applications encompass quantum-assisted optimization, quantum simulation, quantum-assisted machine learning, and quantum cryptography.

End-user Industry: Varisectors are adopting quantum computing technology, including banking and finance, IT and telecom, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, space and defense, energy and power, transportation and logistics, academia, government, chemicals, and others. Region: Geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Rest of World (Middle East and Africa, Latin America).

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on society and the global economy. However, it has also accelerated the adoption of technology, including quantum computing. The increased reliance on technology has boosted demand for quantum computing solutions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Rapid Growth in Machine Learning (ML)

Rising Demand for Supply Chain Optimization Early Adoption of Quantum Computers in the Banking and Financial Industries

Restraints:



Technological Hurdles in Implementation Quantum Skills Shortage

Opportunities:



Development of Advanced Cryptography Solutions

Implementation of Quantum Computers in Self-Driving Technology Increasing Adoption of Quantum Technology in the Healthcare Sector

Challenges:

Stability and Error Correction Issues

Geographical Insights



North America: Dominates the market with a robust R&D environment and public-private partnerships driving adoption and innovation.

Europe: Witnessing substantial growth, with a rush towards quantum computing technologies in sectors such as healthcare, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Asia-Pacific (APAC): The fastest-growing regional market, driven by applications in variend-user industries and increasing R&D activities.

Key Players

Key players in the global quantum computing market include Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC), AmazonInc., Atos Se, Baidu Inc., D-Wave Quantum Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infleqtion, International Business Machines Corp., Ionq Inc., Isara Corp., Microsoft Corp., Qc Ware Corp., Quantinuum Ltd., Rigetti Computing Inc., Toshiba Corp., Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc., and Zapata Computing Inc.

Conclusion

The global quantum computing market is poised for significant growth, with varifactors propelling its expansion across industries. The adoption of quantum computing is expected to revolutionize computation and provide innovative solutions to complex problems.

