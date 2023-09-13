New Book Released During Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Better Dirty Than Done by Rick Czaplewski, Hodgkin's lymphoma survivor.

Hodgkin's lymphoma survivor Rick Czaplewski pens an inspirational memoir about his battle with the disease.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month , and new author Rick Czaplewski pre-released early copies of his new book Better Dirty Than Done to share his battle with the deadly disease. In the book, Czaplewski chronicles his experience in his early 20s being diagnosed and then treated for Hodgkin's Disease, now commonly known as Hodgkin's lymphoma. Through his unique storytelling, he weaves a captivating tale about being diagnosed and going through the subsequent treatment. Told during one-week of his life where he questions his odds of survival, Czaplewski imagines an incredible new life full of unique adventures he wishes to take should he win this personal war.

Hodgkin's lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system , limits the body's ability to fight infection. Lymph nodes in the neck, armpits, or groin may swell. Fatigue, fever, and chills are some symptoms. Treatments include chemotherapy, radiation, and in rare cases stem-cell transplant. The American Cancer Society estimates about 8,500 to 9,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma each year. Hodgkin's lymphoma is more prevalent in females than in males.

Czaplewski toldthis about the book,“Hodgkin's Lymphoma nearly took my life twice as a

college student. After chemotherapy and radiation treatments over three years, I

recovered, graduated, and got a second chance at life. I wrote my book, Better Dirty Than

Done, for my son as a personal history of my fight and love of life. I hope to inspire

cancer warriors and survivors or anyone facing difficulties. The book intimately covers

my fight against Hodgkin's Lymphoma and triumphant return to life. Come with me on the

ride. Cry with me. Stand and cheer! Get inspired!”

“Stories by survivors of the trauma experienced during the treatment of a life-threatening illness are beyond most of our imaginations,” said Julie Griffie, a 45-year oncology nurse and early reader of the book.“But if you want to cheer a young adult on as he navigates the emotional and physical challenges of horrific treatment, read this book. As an oncology nurse and cancer survivor times three, I have read several books written by survivors, but none written as well as this one. You will cheer for the strength of the writer, as you cheer for his recovery, a bit dirty, but not done.”

An addictive, inspiring memoir , Better Dirty Than Done will have you turning pages and questioning the value of your own time. What would you do if your life suddenly had an imminent expiration date? Grab a box of tissues and reflect on both the fragility of life and its limitless potential for joy.

Better Dirty Than Done is available for purchase at .

It releases to Amazon just in time for the holidays in November 2023. For more information about the book and author, Rick Czaplewski, please visit .

