Linkedin Luminary Barbara Rozgonyi Lands Spot On Top Linkedin Expert List

Barbara Rozgonyi, an international marketing trends keynote speaker, presents ways to attract attention, build brands, and click with clients.
Influence Digest names Barbara Rozgonyi, a LinkedIn luminary, speaker, and marketing influencer to its list of top 2023 LinkedIn Experts in Charlotte, NC. LinkedIn is an empowering platform for both professionals and brands to cultivate authentic relationships. This recognition celebrates our commitment to activating genuine LinkedIn connections.” - Barbara Rozgonyi, CEO CoryWest MediaCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- CoryWest Media, a trailblazing marketing agency known for delivering creative leadership and strategic solutions, is delighted to announce that its founder, Barbara Rozgonyi, recently earned the distinguished title of "Top LinkedIn Expert" by Influence Digest. As one of the 13 esteemed Charlotte experts on the list, this recognition underscores Barbara's expert prowess in leveraging LinkedIn's potential to benefit individuals and companies alike.
Barbara's mastery extends across a spectrum of services, including:
.LinkedIn Profile Optimization: Unleashing the power of personalized profiles.
.Company Branding: Creating a strong brand identity in a competitive landscape.
.Thought Leader Reputation Management: Positioning individuals and businesses as industry thought leaders.
.Social Selling Training: Equipping teams with skills to maximize social selling.
.LinkedIn SAGE Academy: Offering a comprehensive platform for LinkedIn skill enhancement.
With an active presence on LinkedIn since 2005, Barbara's highlights include:
.LinkedIn Author: Contributed the LinkedIn chapter to "Success Secrets of Social Media Marketing Superstars," contributed to inc.features, and authored 350+ LinkedIn articles.
.LinkedIn Training : Personally trained hundreds of boards, executives, and professionals globally.
.LinkedIn Keynote Speaker : Presented at MDRT's annual conference and delivered webinars for leading organizations like Office Depot.
.Social Selling Innovator: Pioneered the first virtual LinkedIn sales training for a Fortune 50 firm.
.Featured Expert: Recognized as a LinkedIn expert in multiple books and articles, including Inc.com, where her first article garnered 75,000 views in hours.
Barbara's innovative approach as a LinkedIn Expert Fractional CMO , growth consultant, and business leadership coach empowers individuals and companies to stand out, build robust brands, and foster genuine connections. Her seamless integration of AI Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT, LLM, PR, digital marketing, and social media consistently yields creative, and effective, results.
About Influence Digest
With a readership exceeding one million, Influence Digest shines a spotlight on exceptional talents across diverse categories, celebrating top coaches and LinkedIn experts worldwide.
About CoryWest Media
Founded by Barbara Rozgonyi, CoryWest Media delivers innovative solutions that enable businesses to stand out and succeed. Barbara's pioneering approach as a Fractional CMO and business coach drives tangible results.
About Barbara Rozgonyi
Blending profound industry expertise with inventive flair, Barbara designs customized LinkedIn programs that empower businesses to capture attention, build authentic brands, and cultivate meaningful relationships. She is the publisher of wiredPRworks - a top-ranked marketing/PR blog, the host of the podcast "Growing Social Now," a positive mental fitness coach, and a passionate speaker and educator on the topics of leadership, change, women in business, and marketing trends.
"Being designated as a Top LinkedIn Expert is an honor. Thanks to Influence Digest for the recognition and congrats to the other honorees," shared Barbara Rozgonyi. "LinkedIn serves as an empowering platform for both professionals and brands to cultivate authentic relationships. At CoryWest Media, our strategic solutions empower individuals and organizations to maximize their true potential. This recognition celebrates our commitment to fostering genuine connections."
CoryWest Media's alignment with Influence Digest's mission of celebrating excellence and innovation underscores its dedication to achieving remarkable accomplishments. To interview Barbara for a podcast, article, or to request a speaking or training program, visit .
