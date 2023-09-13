Anti-Snoring Devices Market Expected To Reach $511.4 Million By 2032 | Cagr 8.1%

Anti-Snoring Devices Market 2032

Anti-snoring devices market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Anti-snoring devices market size was valued at $233.9 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $511.4 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032. Snoring is a common sleep-related condition characterized by the production of loud or harsh sounds during sleep. It occurs when the flow of air through the mouth and nose is partially blocked, leading to the vibration of the tissues in the upper airway. These vibrations produce the distinctive sound which is called as snoring. The anti-snoring devices are used to reduce or eliminate snoring during sleep. These devices are available in variforms, such as nasal strips, nasal dilators, mouthpieces, chin straps, and positional devices. These devices improve the airflow during sleep and prevent the vibration of the tissues in the throat that cause snoring.

List of Key Players :

Rhinomed, Pure Sleep, LLC, ResMed Inc., DentCare Dental Lab Pvt. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Apnea Sciences, SomnoMed, VVFLY Snore Circle, Airway Management, Inc, ZQuiet

On the basis of product, the mouthguard segment dominated the market in 2022, and is the fastest growing segment during the anti-snoring devices market forecast period. This is attributed to increase in use of mandibular advancement devices (MADs) and they are highly effective to reduce snoring. Furthermore, mouthguards are comfortable to wear as compared to other anti-snoring devices, such as CPAP machines. Their custom-fitted design helps ensure a better fit and reduced discomfort during use.

As per end user, the homecare segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to easy availability of anti-snoring devices through online websites, and availability of a wide range of anti-snoring devices at variprice points which makes them accessible to a larger consumer base.

Region wise, North America had the highest anti-snoring devices market share in 2022, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of anti-snoring devices, increase in prevalence of snoring, easy availability of advanced non-invasive anti-snoring devices, and surge in awareness about potential risks associated with snoring. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for anti-snoring devices, surge in obese population which are highly susceptible to snoring , and development in medical device industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the anti-snoring devices market, owing to increase in awareness about the importance of maintaining good health. Furthermore, during the pandemic many individuals found the home-based solutions for managing their snoring. Anti-snoring devices market analysis include increase in the adoption and sales of anti-snoring devices. On the other hand, the pandemic has disrupted global supply chains, including the manufacturing and distribution of anti-snoring devices. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has a mixed impact on the anti-snoring devices market.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere.

