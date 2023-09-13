North Korea launches missile toward Sea of Japan amid rising tension

(MENAFN) On Wednesday morning, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported the detection of at least one missile launch from North Korea directed toward the Sea of Japan, as conveyed by Yonhap news agency. As stated by representatives in Seoul, North Korea has allegedly conducted yet another missile test.



However, they refrained from providing further details about the launch, indicating that a thorough analysis of the projectile's flight path is pending. In response to this development, Japan's Defense Ministry stated that the missile had likely already landed. Nevertheless, the Coast Guard issued a warning to vessels in the vicinity to remain vigilant for possible falling objects, as reported by the Associated Press.



This missile launch comes at a time when the Korean Peninsula is experiencing heightened tensions. North Korea has been conducting a series of missile launches, while military exercises involving South Korean and U.S. troops have also been taking place. Concurrently, Kim Jong-un, the leader of North Korea, is on an official visit to Russia. These events collectively contribute to a complex and delicate situation in the region, raising concerns about regional stability and security.

