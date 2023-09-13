Iran refuses US sanctions over its utilization of unfrozen money

(MENAFN) Iranian Leader Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has emphasized that the United States has no place to control Tehran’s utilization of USD6 billion in oil expenses that were released as subject to an inmate-swap treaty amid the nations.



Raisi stated on Tuesday in a news agency`s meeting that “this money belongs to the Iranian people, the Iranian government, so the Islamic Republic of Iran will decide what to do with this money.”



Questioned whether the cash is going to be utilized for humanitarian objectives, as requested by Washington, he stated, “Humanitarian means whatever the Iranian people need, so this money will be budgeted for those needs, and the needs of the Iranian people will be decided and determined by the Iranian government.”



Raisi’s clarification of the inmate-exchange agreement is obviously at chances with the opinions of United States Leader Joe Biden’s management.



