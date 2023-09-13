Huawei's Mate 60 smartphone sparks questions about technical feats amid sanctions

(MENAFN) Huawei's latest smartphone release, the Mate 60, took the tech world by surprise as it arrived without any prior advertising campaigns or announcements. This unanticipated launch garnered significant attention and positive reviews, particularly for its remarkable technical features, such as satellite call capabilities and exceptionally high speeds.



Despite the smartphone's impressive performance and features, Huawei has remained tight-lipped about its technical specifications. Notably, the company did not explicitly confirm whether the Mate 60 is 5G-enabled, although user reports have indicated that it indeed supports 5G connectivity. Huawei's official statement emphasized its achievements in satellite communications technology, which have also been demonstrated with the new device.



The primary area of intrigue and concern revolves around the phone's chipsets. The United States has implemented far-reaching sanctions, severely limiting China's access to foreign-made chip technology. Given this context, the U.S. government has expressed a keen interest in understanding how China managed to develop a smartphone with advanced capabilities like the Mate 60. The central question that has arisen is, "How did China achieve this technological feat in the face of extensive sanctions?"

MENAFN13092023000045015682ID1107061162