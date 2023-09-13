US charges 5 cops suspected in federal civil rights violations

(MENAFN) Five ex-police officers from Memphis who beat to death an escaping suspect previously in 2023 have been indicted with federal civil rights violations. The passing of Tyre Nichols started out a wave of demonstrations and caused the demobilization of the street crime troops the officers served for.



Tyre Nichols, who was 29 years old, was hit by five officers following he tried to escape from a traffic light in Memphis in January. Body camera videotape displayed the officers beating and kicking Nichols, in addition to pepper-spraying and attacking him with batons. Following his unmoving body was cuffed and pushed to a squad car, the officers are witnessed cheering each other as well as swapping fist-bumps.



Nichols passed away because of his wounds three days following the occurrence, and the officers engaged were dismissed and indicted with second-degree killing, aggravated attack, aggravated hijacking, formal misconduct, as well as official repression. All five cops as well as Nichols are black.

