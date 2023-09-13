Pentagon makes space in jungle near China for new base

(MENAFN) The United States Air Force is taking away areas of jungle in Micronesia to make space for the latest airfields, an elder commander stated, declaring the maneuver is portion of tactics to pad American militaries in the Indo-Pacific.



Talking to journalists at a happening held by the Air as well as Space Forces Association, Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kenneth Wilsbach depicted attempts to renovate obsolete United States air headquarters – together with a World War II-era fixing on Tinian, a tiny island next to Guam.



Wilsbach stated on Monday “we're going to be clearing out the jungle [on Tinian, and] we're going to be resurfacing some of the surfaces there so that we will have a fairly large and very functional Agile Combat Employment base, an additional base to be able to operate from and we have several other projects like that around the region that we'll be getting after.”



MENAFN13092023000045015687ID1107061158