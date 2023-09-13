GCC stocks under pressure ahead of CPI

(MENAFN- Yourmind media) GCC stock markets were seeing some pressure with traders being cautious before the release of US inflation data. Attention remains on the potential course of monetary policy in addition to the volatility in energy markets.

The Dubai stock market continued to stagnate while traders wait for the release of US inflation data. The main index remains near its high for the year and could return to the upside eventually. The market could see some pressure as growth in the non-oil sector slows down even though it remains positive overall.

The Abu Dhabi stock market remained in an unclear direction with significant volatility overall. The main index has been able to recover to a certain extent over the last few trading sessions and could find support in rising oil prices.

The Qatari stock market could return to price corrections after its latest rebound. The main index remains above this year's lows but could be affected by the volatility in natural gas prices.

The Saudi stock market remained in the red and could see some price corrections. However, the market could gradually stabilize as oil prices continue to rise.



