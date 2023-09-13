Rapper Vishal Bawa's latest single, Out of Kanpur, to be out soon

(MENAFN- Us Digital Tunes) Get ready to groove to the beats of Vishal Bawa’s upcoming single - Out of Kanpur. The incredible hip hop rapper and musical artist, from a young age, was captivated by the world of rap and it wasn't long before he discovered his own talent for spitting rhymes. At just 19 years old, he wowed his college audience with his awe-inspiring rapping skills during a memorable function.



But that's not all - Vishal has some exciting news to share! He is all set to release his brand new single, Out of Kanpur, which is sure to be a chart-topper. This talented artist has previously worked on some amazing songs like "Tera Asar," leaving fans eagerly anticipating what he has in store for them this time.



During an interview, Vishal revealed the name of this highly anticipated track. It's clear that this song holds a special place in his heart as he shared how he wrote it during his college days. Interestingly, Vishal also mentioned that academics were not his strong suit before 10th grade - music truly became his passion.



So mark your calendars and get ready to witness the magic of Vishal Bawa's new single. With each release, he continues to captivate audiences with his unique style and infectious energy. Stay tuned for more updates from this rising star!



