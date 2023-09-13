(MENAFN- Total Communications) For further press information please contact:



Tony Lewis / Narayan Marar

Total Communications

Tel: + 971 50 6459647

Email: tony@totalcompr.ae / narayan@totalcompr.ae





Art be a Part backs humanitarian pledge

with new Dubai fundraiser



International line-up of artists joined by singer, songwriter Ronan Keating in raising funds for Dubai Cares and UNICEF India



Dubai, UAE, 13th September, 2023: Dubai-based Art be a Part, the growing international community of artists, today announced details of a new fundraiser later this month to help vulnerable children and support other humanitarian causes.



Launched 12 months ago, Art be a Part will stage its second annual gala dinner and art auction on 29th September to raise funds for Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and UNICEF India.



Artists from the UAE, India, Chile, Ecuador, South Africa, Germany, Iran, Italy, USA and Ukraine will be exhibiting their work and contributing to the auction, which takes place at the Taj Hotel in Business Bay, Dubai.



Singer, songwriter Ronan Keating, who has sold more than 20 million records worldwide, is also supporting the event as a performer and a celebrity active in charity work.



Philanthropist and artist Medha Nanda, Founder of Art be a Part, said: “After our successful start last year, we are grateful to welcome aboard many new artists who were all eager to join us again in supporting Dubai Cares and UNICEF India, and the incredible work they do.



“We’re building a worldwide network that brings together talented and skilful artists from every nationality and culture, and providing a stage for those looking to contribute to a cause that is closest to their heart.”

Amal Al Redha, Director of Donor Relations and Partnerships at Dubai Cares, said: “There is an urgent need for us to revive the culture of art in our country and platforms like ‘Art be a Part’ are playing an important role in showcasing the talents of artists from around the world and contributing to the development of the artistic movement, while also using the creative medium to spotlight the issues that need our global attention and action. We are grateful to the ‘Art be a Part’ community for their collaboration and support for a second consecutive year and helping us advance our mission through this unique endeavor.”



Fairuz Taqi-Eddin, Chief of Partnerships and Resource Mobilization to UNICEF Gulf Area Office in Dubai, remarked: “Collaborations play a crucial role in helping UNICEF achieve its important objectives and in assisting children facing the toughest circumstances globally.



“UNICEF appreciates the continued support of Art be a Part. By uniting artists, philanthropists, and the broader community, this initiative can create a positive impact and contribute to UNICEF's efforts for the well-being of every child in India.”



Richard Beighton, Chief, Resource Mobilization and Partnerships at UNICEF India said: “UNICEF depends entirely on voluntary assistance and donations to aid us in safeguarding children's lives, and enabling them to pursue their aspirations.



"We are thankful to have advocates such as Medha Nanda, whose support will enable us to persist in providing fresh opportunities to children throughout India."



The exhibition of artwork greeting guests on arrival for the annual gala dinner and auction is being curated by art consultant Neel Shukla. Artists include American Michael Steinbrick, whose paintings have brought frenetic New York City street scenes to life, Mumbai-born Akshita Lad, now based in Dubai where she studies at the prestigious Lotus Educational Institute, and Iranian calligrapher Habibeh Mousavi.





Following the auction, the evening will climax with a performance by Ronan Keating, whose international hit single ‘When You Say Nothing At All’, was featured in the film, ‘Notting Hill’.



The former Boyzone boy band member has been a charity campaigner for the Marie Keating Foundation, which is named after his mother.







Ends





MENAFN13092023003978010488ID1107061137