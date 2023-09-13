Cirro E-Commerce Partners With Trees For All To Green The Parcel Delivery Journey In Europe

As an official CO2 partner of Trees for All, CIRRO E-Commerce will contribute to its certified tree-planting project in Bolivia, which will compensate for 516 tons of CO2 emissions and effectively reduce the carbon footprint produced by 2,000,000 parcels within CIRRO E-Commerce's European network in the coming year. This significant effort marks a pivotal milestone in CIRRO E-Commerce's journey toward carbon neutrality.





Currently, CIRRO E-Commerce is actively developing a comprehensive reduction plan to ensure that it can offer its customers a fully carbon-offset end-to-end parcel delivery experience. Apart from this, more collaborative initiatives with Trees for All are being prepared.

"We are pleased to welcome CIRRO E-Commerce to the Trees for All family and applaud its commitment to environmental conservation," Said Aletta Janssen, Relations Manager of Trees for All. "With its contribution to the Bolivian project, we can involve additional farmers, preventing further deforestation of the Amazon and improving their financial situation. Further, with our reforestation efforts, we can better protect the climate and biodiversity."

Thijs Boots, Vice Managing Director and Head of Sales at CIRRO E-Commerce Europe, was enthusiastic about the outlook for the future, stating, "Trees for All, as a non-profit organization, is a trusted and dedicated partner to CIRRO E-Commerce and will allocate all our donations to tree-planting initiatives. Moreover, the 'Efficiency for good' principle is deeply rooted in our organization, and this partnership is founded on our efforts to optimize the flow of products responsibly, mindful of our impact on resources, people, and the plwe share."

About CIRRO E-Commerce:

CIRRO E-Commerce is an e-commerce logistics provider committed to providing seamless, end-to-end, cross-border logistics services. Thanks to our significant strengths, we are changing the game in terms of flexibility, reliability, cost efficiency, advanced technology, and customer centricity. These include a robust transportation network, local teams of industry experts, and an extensive physical footprint in over 30 countries, including the U.S., the UK, the EU, and Australia.