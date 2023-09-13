Media Advisory: Global Events Mark First Anniversary Of Women, Life, Freedom Revolution

In addition to 11 Canadian locations (listed below), there will also be events in variadditional countries, including: Australia, Belgium, Chile, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United States. Further details on international events can be found here: .

The events will be taking place on Saturday, September 16th. Please refer to the information below for the specific date of your region's event.

Please see below a summary of Canadian events.



Calgary, AB: 2:00pm MDT at the Peace Bridge



Edmonton, AB: 2:00pm MDT at Edmonton City Hall, 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square



Montreal, QB: 2:00pm EST at McGill University



Ottawa, ON: 11:00am EST at the National Gallery of Canada



Saskatoon, SK: 3:30pm CST at Kiwanis Memorial Park



St. John's, NL: 12:00pm NDT at City Hall



Sudbury, ON: 1:30pm EST at Bell Park (York Street parking lot)



Toronto, ON: 3:00pm EST at Queen's Park (King Edward VII Equestrian Statue)

This event is organized by the Association and the Iran Lovers Group. Families of victims and government officials, including the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will be among the speakers.



Waterloo, ON: 11:00am EST at the University of Waterloo (South Gate)



Windsor, ON: 3:00pm EST at the Great Canadian Flag (Ouellette Avenue at Riverside Drive)

Vancouver, BC: 2:00pm PST at the Vancouver Art Gallery



