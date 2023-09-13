Revolutionizing School Transportation: Gokid's Innovative Carpooling Solution Eases School Bus Driver Shortage

Step into the Future of School Commutes with GoKid's School Carpooling

GoKid brings an innovative tech solution to schools and districts, addressing the nationwide school driver shortage with parent-led carpooling.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- GoKid, the leader in parent-to-parent carpooling technology, is proud to announce the launch of its school carpool technology, Gokid Connect this school year in schools and school districts across 13 states. As the nation grapples with an unprecedented school driver shortage and an increase in chronic absenteeism, GoKid is stepping in with an innovative solution that meets the demands of both parents and schools.

"We chose to work with GoKid carpooling technology because of their friendly staff, their attentiveness to detail, and their timeliness to respond to requests,” said Peter Efstathius, Assistant Superintendent of Placer Union High School District (PUHD) in California.“We have been faced with a driver shortage that led to the cancellation of routes, and with GoKid, we added a tool to solve that problem for all families.” PUHD launched GoKid Connect at its four high schools and its sister district, Auburn Union Elementary School District will launch it at its three schools this month.

The school driver shortage in the United States is at crisis levels and has led to the cancellation of vital routes, leaving students and parents in a challenging situation. A 2022 American School District Panel Survey showed that 68% of district leaders reported a“moderate” or“considerable shortage” of drivers.

Independent schools are also turning to innovative solutions "We were looking to enhance our transportation offerings to relieve the pressure on our parents to coordinate carpooling and to offset the prohibitive costs of ride-share and bussing." Says Kirk Gossman, Director of Admissions at Woodside Priory. "GoKid providedwith an alternative solution. We're happy to see family registration rates of over 30% after the first three weeks."

Recognizing the urgency of the issue, GoKid has been used to set up over 1 million carpool trips which is offering a lifeline to schools and families in some of the most affected states.

"We are honored to be working with some of the most forward-thinking school leaders in the nation,” said Dr. Stefanie Lemcke, founder and CEO of GoKid.“Getting students to school on time must be a priority, but currently, too many working families are feeling the burden of insufficient transportation options."

How it work

Affordable Transportation Alternative: Operating a school can cost up to $100,000 annually. GoKid's carpool software provides an affordable supplement or alternative. By answering the question“Who can I carpool with” for parents whose children attend the same school, it reduces the transportation burden on families and schools when there are no buses or not enough of them.

Safety Features Built-In: The platform only works within contracted schools and districts, ensuring that only families registered at a school have access to the platform. Live tracking of vehicles, GPS navigation, and notifications for the participating families are some of the features that GoKid provides to school families free of charge.

Tracking CO2 Savings and Miles Saved: GoKid is committed to reducing carbon emissions. The platform not only promotes eco-friendly commuting but also provides schools with CO2 savings and miles saved.

Encouraging Community Building: GoKid understands the importance of community in education and general well-being, especially post-Covid. By fostering connections among parents and students who share similar routes, the platform encourages community building and strengthens school bonds.

Gokid's has garnered significant attention and partnerships with schools and districts across the nation. As the school driver shortage continues to impact communities, GoKid is committed to providing a reliable and innovative solution.

