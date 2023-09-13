A Sculptor's Wife: An Intimate Exploration Of Sacrifice And Artistry Behind The National World War I Memorial

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
"The Sculptor's Wife" Poster
Traci L. Slatton, the filmmaker to the documentary, "The Sculptor's Wife."
Esteemed author/filmmaker Traci L. Slatton unveils "A Sculptor's Wife," an intimate look at the woman behind the WWI Memorial's monumental artistry. I feel an overwhelming responsibility to chronicle this journey - as a testament to my husband's monumental achievement as well a homage to every silent partner in the annals of artistic creation.” - Traci Lynn SlattonWASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Traci Lynn Slatton , esteemed author and filmmaker, unveils her poignant short documentary, "A Sculptor's Wife: A Love Story In Documentation." The film is an immersive and deeply personal tale into the life of the woman (Slatton) standing beside Master Sculptor Sabin Howard as he brings to life "A Soldier's Journey" for the National World War I Memorial in Pershing Square, Washington, DC.
On September 13, 2024, the city will witness the debut of a colossal tribute dedicated to the brave souls of World War I-a tableau of 38 larger-than-life figures that powerfully encapsulate the war's essence. What in ancient times would have taken six decades to create, Howard and his team are accomplishing in just four years-a feat with profound personal implications.
"The Sculptor's Wife " offers audiences a rare glimpse into the heart of Howard's closest confidante, navigating her multifaceted roles as partner, producer, model, and muse. The documentary eloquently reveals the unseen sacrifices and moments of triumph overshadowed by the colossal endeavor of artistic creation.
Traci L. Slatton, the visionary behind this evocative film, is no stranger to storytelling. With an impressive academic background from Yale and Columbia, she has captivated readers globally with her international bestsellers. Notably, her novel "Immortal" soared to number one in Italy and Brazil, a testament to her storytelling prowess. Beyond the realm of fiction, Slatton's directorial pursuits with Superhuman Film Productions delve into the profound neof art, love, and sacrifice, as epitomized by her husband's ongoing opus.
Reflecting on the role of art and storytelling, Traci L. Slatton shares, "Art transcends barriers, embodying our shared human experience. In every brushstroke, chisel mark, and word penned, we find pieces of our collective soul. I feel an overwhelming responsibility to chronicle this journey-not just as a testament to my husband's monumental achievement but as a homage to every silent partner in the annals of artistic creation. This World War I memorial will stand as an enduring reminder of sacrifice, both of the soldiers it honors and of the families behind every artist. It's a narrative of love, devotion, and the weight we bear for our passions."
About Traci L. Slatton
Traci L. Slatton is a multifaceted talent, navigating the realms of writing and filmmaking with a singular vision. Graduating from renowned institutions like Yale and Columbia, she has crafted an indelible mark in contemporary literature. "Immortal," one of her standout novels, clinched the number one spot in Italy and Brazil, underscoring her global appeal. Her current directorial venture with Superhuman Film Productions celebrates the profound journey of artistry behind the National WWI Memorial, drawing parallels to her own experiences and insights. As an author, her diverse portfolio includes the renowned After Series, the lyrical poetry collection DANCING IN THE TABERNACLE, and collaborative works like THE ART OF LIFE.
