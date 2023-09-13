Sports Stars Join Baby Otter Swim School To End Childhood Drowning

Baby Otter Swim School

Baby Otter Swim School

Andre Dawson and Billy Thompson at Baby Otter Swim School Event

Providing Black Women With The Opportunity To Own Their Own Swim Schools

Mindy York

Baby Otter Swim School

888 SWIM-KID(794-6543)

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Another life saved in just 5 days!