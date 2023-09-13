Wheelbarrow Market Size, Key Players, Segments, Regions And Forecast By 2032

The wheelbarrow market size is projected to grow USD 1.2 billion, At a CAGR of 4.6% by 2032

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Wheelbarrow Market has experienced significant growth and transformation in recent years. Fueled by changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and the ever-evolving housing landscape, this industry has become a dynamic and lucrative sector. In this article, we will delve into the current state of the Wheelbarrow market, explore key trends, and provide insights for homeowners.

The global wheelbarrow market size was valued at $743.4 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Top Leading Companies:

Bullbarrow, Stanley, QINGDAO XINJIANG HANDTRUCK CO., LTD, Griffin Bros Truck & Equipment, The Walsall WheelbarrowLtd., Gorilla Carts, Qingdao Taifa Group, Wolverine Products, SILVAN Australia Pty Ltd., Haemmerlin.

The global wheelbarrow industry is driven by factors such as rise in the construction industry, rapid urbanization, and increase in demand from the agriculture industry. Additionally, the volatility of raw material costs makes it challenging for market participants in the wheelbarrow market to maintain profitability and set budgets, which restrains the market's expansion. Additionally, the building and agricultural sectors have grown as a result of the rapid urbanization and industrialization of developing nations. Which in turn is anticipated to represent a significant opportunity for the growth of the wheelbarrow market in emerging nations.

The rise in demand for wheelbarrows from the agriculture and farming sector is due to the conveniences of transportation of materials, such as fertilizer, animal feeding, and other material & supplies around the farm, from one place to another. Furthermore, the availability of new and improved wheelbarrows designed by many key companies increases the efficiency of farming and makes it more durable.

Moreover, increased investments in the non-residential infrastructure, such as power plants, transportation services, warehouses, production units, and industrial facilities are expected to fuel the wheelbarrow market growth. For instance, in August 2020, California-based Tesla invested $100 million in the land where it is building a Gigafactory and production unit in Austin. Hence, these investments in warehouses and factories are expected to utilize advanced wheelbarrows, and therefore are projected to have a positive impact on wheelbarrow market outlook.

Thus, the development of technology and product launch makes work easier and drives the growth of the wheelbarrow market. In addition, the material handling equipment (MHE) industry is expected to continue to expand due to the widespread use of customized systems and mining equipment. Grocery delivery and distribution saw a robust demand during global lockdowns, which raised manufacturers' expectations. Hence, such factors can propel the growth of the wheelbarrow market.

The wheelbarrow market is facing some challenges, such as the availability of substitutes such as garden carts and hand trucks, competition from foreign players, and stringent regulations regarding the use of certain materials in wheelbarrows. However, the market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to the factors mentioned above. The construction segment is the largest application segment of the wheelbarrow market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for wheelbarrows in the construction of buildings, roads, and bridges. The gardening segment is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing popularity of gardening activities among people.

Regional Analysis:

The global Wheelbarrow Market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Wheelbarrow Market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

