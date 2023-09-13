Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: Lithium-Ion Battery Market for automotive applications is expected to grow from USD 56.8 billion in 2023 to USD 187.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), rising environmental concerns, and government regulations to promote the adoption of EVs. The key players in the Lithium-Ion Battery Market include BAK, BYD, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung, GS Yuasa, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, Toshiba, A123 Systems, and Saft Batteries. These players are focusing on developing new technologies and expanding their production capacity to meet the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries for automotive applications. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 56.8 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 187.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 14% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players BAK, BYD, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung, GS Yuasa, Hitachi, Johnson Controls, Toshiba, A123 Systems, and Saft Batteries. Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Get An Exclusive Sample of The Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report at This Link (Get the Higher Preference for Corporate Email ID):

Market Drivers

): EVs are becoming more popular due to their environmental benefits and government incentives. This is driving the demand for lithium-ion batteries, which are the most common type of battery used in EVs.: Governments around the world are becoming more concerned about climate change and air pollution. This is leading to stricter regulations on emissions from gasoline-powered vehicles, which is further boosting the demand for EVs and lithium-ion batteries.: There have been significant advancements in lithium-ion battery technology in recent years. This has led to improvements in energy density, power output, and lifespan, which has made lithium-ion batteries more attractive for a wider range of applications.: The growth of the renewable energy market is also creating new opportunities for lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries can be used to store energy from solar and wind power plants, which can help to improve the reliability of these renewable energy sources.

Market Opportunities

: The 5G network is expected to require a large number of lithium-ion batteries for its base stations and other equipment. This is creating a new market opportunity for lithium-ion batteries.: There are a number of new battery chemistries being developed that have the potential to offer improved performance and cost-effectiveness over traditional lithium-ion batteries. This could create new market opportunities for lithium-ion batteries in the future.): The IoT is expected to connect billions of devices in the coming years. This will create a demand for lithium-ion batteries to power these devices.: Lithium-ion batteries are used in a variety of military and aerospace applications. The growth of these markets is creating new opportunities for lithium-ion batteries.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

By type, the market is segmented into







lithium nickel manganese cobalt (Li-NMC),



lithium iron phosphate (LFP),



lithium cobalt oxide (LCO),



lithium titanate oxide (LTO),



lithium manganese oxide (LMO), and lithium nickel cobalt aluminium oxide (NCA).

The Li-NMC segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, due to its high energy density and power output.

By application, the market is segmented into







passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The passenger cars segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for EVs in developed countries such as China, the United States, and Europe.

The report summarizes all the information collected and serves the customers requirements. However, these market analyses help in understanding market growth at both global and regional levels. For market data analysis, we have market panorama tools such as Market Dynamics, Competitor Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Forces Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, Technology Roadmap and Evolution, Regulatory Framework, Price Trend Analysis, Patent Analysis, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Russia-Ukraine War Impact and others .

Inquire Before Purchase :

Regional Analysis of Lithium-Ion Battery Market:

The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. The East Asia region is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of the EV market in China.

Report OverviewMarket Competition by ManufacturersSales by RegionNorth AmericaEast AsiaEuropeSouth AsiaSoutheast AsiaMiddle EastAfricaOceaniaSouth AmericaRest of the WorldSales Volume, Sales Revenue, Sales Price Trend by TypeConsumption Analysis by ApplicationCompany Profiles and Key Figures in Lithium-Ion Battery BusinessLithium-Ion Battery Manufacturing Cost AnalysisMarketing Channel, Distributors, and CustomersMarket DynamicsProduction and Supply ForecastConsumption and Demand ForecastResearch Findings and ConclusionMethodology and Data Source

To Know more about this report (Description, TOC and List of Tables and Figures) –

This report is primarily focused on achieving...







To provide a comprehensive overview of the industry



To analyse the factors affecting the growth of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market.



To present past and future earnings of the market segments globally



To conduct a regional-level examination of the market and its current size and prospects



To study the market by product type and research methodologies



To profile key players in the market and assess their strengths and competitive structure. To track the competitive advancements in the global Lithium-Ion Battery Market.

Why You Should Invest in this Report







To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.



Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.



To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.



Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.



To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market. Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Overall, the lithium-ion battery market for automotive applications is expected to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for EVs, rising environmental concerns, and government regulations to promote the adoption of EVs.

Buy this report:

The report is a valuable source of information for companies and individuals interested in the market and provides an in-depth knowledge of the market. The table of contents includes chapters on industry overview, global competition, production market analysis, sales, consumption, export, import by regions, market analysis by region, company profiles, market forecast, and conclusions.

Note:

– Custom research reports can be available upon request.

– If you wish to request a discount, please refer to the discount link on our website or send an email to .

About us:

Pragma Market Research is a dynamic market research and consulting firm with experienced analysts in variindustries. Our industries of expertise include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles, Chemicals and Materials, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, and more.

Contact Us:

Akshay G.

Pragma Market Research ,

+1 425 230 0999

LinkedIn | Twitter

Trending Reports: The Latest Insights into the Industry by Pragma Market Research

CNG and LPG Vehicle Market

Hydrogen Car Market Research Report 2023

Submarine Market

Lithium-ion Batteries for Automotive Market

Premium Motorcycle Helmets Market

Automotive Parking Assistance Systems Market

Robotic Parking Systems Market

Antilock Braking System (ABS) Market

Automotive Wiring Harness Testing Market

Automotive Engine Valves Market

Vehicle Diagnostics Market

Rail Freight Market

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market

EV High-Voltage Power Cable Market

Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market

Luxury Cars Market

Automotive AfterMarket

eVTOL Aircrafts Market