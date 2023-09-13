Iran's leader rejects U.S. authority over unfrozen USD6B

(MENAFN) Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the leader of Iran, has asserted that the United States has no authority to control how Tehran spends USD6 billion in oil money that were unfrozen as part of a prisoner-exchange deal among the two nations.



“This money belongs to the Iranian people, the Iranian government, so the Islamic Republic of Iran will decide what to do with this money,” Raisi stated on Tuesday in a news agency interview. When asked if the funds will be used for humanitarian causes as Washington has urged, he claimed, “Humanitarian means whatever the Iranian people need, so this money will be budgeted for those needs, and the needs of the Iranian people will be decided and determined by the Iranian government.”



The administration of the leader of the United States, Joe Biden, and Raisi's understanding of the prisoner-swap agreement are obviously at odds with one another. The money will be kept in Qatari banks and closely supervised by the US Treasury Department to guarantee that it is only used for humanitarian purposes, according to US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, who informed journalists on Tuesday.



Five Americans who had been incarcerated on espionage allegations and 5 Iranians who had been imprisoned in the United States for allegedly breaking Washington's sanctions against Tehran were both released as part of the prisoner exchange. Additionally, the government of Joe Biden authorized restrictions waivers to allow banks in South Korea to unfreeze USD6 billion in Iranian cash that had been held there.

MENAFN13092023000045015682ID1107061083