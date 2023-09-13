Czechia criticizes Russia for illegal polls in seized territories of Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic criticized Russia's conduction of illegal polls in the briefly seized lands of Ukraine, calling them a vandalism of global law.



The relative report was released by the Czech Foreign Ministry on X, a Ukrainian news agency stated.



"We strongly condemn the illegitimate elections organized by Russia in the illegally occupied areas of Ukraine. Russia is once again violating the principles of international law. Czechia will never recognize the results," the ministry declared.



At the conclusion of the post, the Ministry continued that the Czech Republic is going to back Ukraine "for as long as needed."



As stated, the Russian Federation has declared that on September 8-10, 2023, the alleged "elections" to regional occupation governments are going to be conducted in the briefly captured areas of the lands of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, as well as Kherson districts of Ukraine, in addition to in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the town of Sevastopol.

