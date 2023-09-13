Biden administration confirms more than USD100B in aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Biden government has recently confirmed that more than USD100 billion in U.S. aid has been provided to Ukraine since the start of the Russian military offensive in February of last year. This revelation has sparked concerns among some lawmakers, with one calling for a reevaluation of this substantial financial support.



In response to a request made by Senate Republicans, the White House has finally disclosed detailed information, albeit seven months late, regarding the financial assistance extended to Ukraine. According to reports from Fox News, the provided spreadsheet outlines a total of approximately USD101.2 billion in aid that has either been already sent to Kiev or committed for future disbursement. Furthermore, the administration has plans to allocate an additional USD9.8 billion for Ukraine, in addition to the USD24 billion in fresh aid that Leader Biden recently sought from Congress.



This disclosure of substantial financial aid to Ukraine has ignited a debate over the necessity and sustainability of such funding, with some lawmakers referring to it as a "money pit." The significant sums involved raise questions about the long-term strategy and implications of U.S. support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

